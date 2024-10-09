Huddersfield Giants star Jake Connor makes stunning move to Leeds Rhinos

LEEDS RHINOS have signed England international Jake Connor, 29, from Huddersfield Giants.

The former Hull FC back will move to AMT Headingley on a two-year contract. The Halifax-born player made his debut in Super League back in 2013 with Huddersfield before a six year spell with Hull FC where he won the Challenge Cup at Wembley in 2017.

He was capped five times by Wayne Bennett as England Head Coach, scoring four tries and nine goals, helping England to a series win over New Zealand in 2018. He followed that up a year later by touring with Great Britain to New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, playing in all three tests on tour.

In over 200 Super League appearances, he has shown his versatility by playing across the back line and has scored 58 Super League tries amongst a total of 552 points in the competition.

Commenting on signing for the Rhinos Connor said: “I can’t wait to get started with the club and get to meet the lads. I nearly joined the Rhinos a few years ago so it feels like things have come full circle.

“I know I will have people who doubt me, I’m used to that, but I will be working hard to earn the respect of my team mates and the coaching staff during pre-season, that’s all that counts.

“I’m passionate about Rugby League, whether that is coaching Siddal or on the field with my team and I want to win. This is the biggest move of my career and I am excited about what we can achieve over the next few years.”

Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Brad Arthur commented: “I would like to welcome Jake to the club, he will be a key addition to our squad because of his versatility.

“One of the big things we identified as an area for improvement was strength in depth in our backs and competition for places.

“Everyone will start pre-season with a clean slate and it will be up to them to earn a spot in the side for Round One across pre-season. I am looking forward to working with him.”

Leeds Rhinos Sporting Director Ian Blease added: “Anyone who has watched Super League over the last decade will know what Jake can bring onto the rugby pitch, in terms of skill levels and special moments in a game, especially when he is on the front foot.

“For the Rhinos, Jake can play anywhere in the back line and I am looking forward to seeing him as part of our squad and making his own mark within the team line up going forward. I would like to thank Huddersfield Giants for the professional way we have been able to make this deal work.”

