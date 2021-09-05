Miller backs Poching for Wakefield job

SKIPPER Jacob Miller says he and his Wakefield Trinity team-mates have seen enough of Willie Poching to know he can take the club forward.

The 48-year-old Kiwi, who was a popular player during the club’s early years in Super League in the late nineties and early noughties, has staked his claim to become coach on a permanent basis with an impressive spell in caretaker charge since the departure of Chris Chester last month.

Wakefield went into their Magic Weekend meeting with Huddersfield having claimed three wins from four outings under Poching, who returned to the club as one of Chester’s two assistants (alongside Andy Last) during the closed-season.

The former Samoa and New Zealand international had previously worked at Leeds Rhinos, where he ended his playing career, Warrington Wolves, Salford Red Devils and Hull KR.

Australian halfback Miller, who is in his seventh season at the club after switching from Hull, said: “I think the boys would probably like to see him take it on next year.

“He’s been with us for a little bit now, so he’s had a kind of sneak peak of what he thinks we need to get better at and improve on.

“He has a little bit of a head start on what he thinks we need, and the results have shown that he’s probably the right man for the job.”

Miler, who featured in the 20-13 home victory over Leeds last Monday, explained: “He hasn’t changed a great deal, just a few new ideas.

“I just think he’s stripped it back to why you play the game; we play it for each other and for the good times.

“We came in pretty early in pre-season and slogged it out, and we’ve tried to enjoy it a little more.”

Wakefield head to Leigh Centurions on Sunday before their final fixture at home to Hull on Friday week, September 17.

“We owe it to ourselves to finish on a good note and take confidence into pre-season next year,” added Miller.

