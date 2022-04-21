Minchella signs new four-year contract with Hull KR

Hull KR forward Elliot Minchella has committed his future to the club by signing a four-year contract to remain at Sewell Group Craven Park until the end of 2026.

Minchella, 26, who joined the Robins in 2020 from Bradford Bulls, has performed strongly for the club since returning from a serious ACL injury that he suffered early last season.

Having been made a vice-captain by coach Tony Smith, Minchella is delighted to have been recognised with a new deal.

“I’m happy where I am and, since I’ve joined the club, both the people at Hull KR and the fans have welcomed me. I love it here and I’m very happy to commit for the next four years; it’s an exciting time at the club.

“I want to thank Tony for bringing me to the club; he was the one who gave me the opportunity to play Super League again. If it wasn’t for that, I wouldn’t be here now.

“I’m looking forward to the future and we’re going to have a new coach. We all rip in and buy in now and we’ll all do the same for the next man in charge.

“It’s an exciting time, because there are a lot of young English players that are contracted at the club and we’ve got that core base of our team that’s going to be here for the next three to four years.

“We’re on a great run, five in a row, and we want to extend that. Then, in a couple of weeks, we’re in a semi-final and we want to finish in the play-offs as well.

“It’s very positive and we want to keep building. I’ll be doing everything I can to help us be successful.

“Me and my family will move over to Hull and I think that’s a big part of it. For the next four years, we’re absolutely buying into the Hull KR way of life and that excites me. I’m fully committed to the club and my future at Hull KR.

“As much as there’s a lot of talent in the group – it’s the group of players as human beings that’s the best part. The talent is there, but it’s also a great group to be around. Everybody’s friends and there are no egos. When you’ve got that, it’s awesome to be a part of.”