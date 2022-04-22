Wigan Warriors confirm immediate departure of Zak Hardaker

Former Man of Steel Zak Hardaker has left Wigan Warriors with immediate effect, the club have confirmed.

The outside back was dropped by the Warriors last week for off-field reasons and did not play over the Easter period.

Hardaker’s contract was due to expire after this season and he was expected to leave the end of the year to move closer to his Yorkshire home.

Now he will be looking for a new club immediately having departed Wigan after almost four years at the DW Stadium.

Wigan Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski said: “Zak Hardaker is a hugely talented player, universally liked by team mates and staff.

“Everybody at Wigan Warriors has done everything they could to provide him with the platform he needed to shine at the highest level.

“As a consequence we are all extremely disappointed that his time at the club has had to end in this way. We wish him all the best for the future.”