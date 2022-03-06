Elliot Minchella wants more matches after Hull KR injury return

Returning forward Elliot Minchella is eyeing a run of games as he aims to help Hull KR climb the Super League standings.

The former Bradford second rower, sidelined for the season by a knee injury sustained in round two last year, made his second appearance of the current campaign as St Helens hammered the Robins 42-8 on Friday.

It was a third outing since regaining full fitness following anterior cruciate ligament surgery for Minchella.

The Leeds product had a run-out for Rovers’ dual-registration partners Dewsbury when they beat another of his old clubs, Sheffield Eagles, 12-10.

He then helped his parent club pick up their so-far only win of the year as Castleford were defeated 26-10 at Hull College Craven Park.

Tony Smith’s side will seek a second victory at Salford in round five on Friday.

“It’s the same with a lot of clubs, we’re getting into the season still,” said Minchella.

“We’ve yet to nail an 80-minute performance, but we’ll keep working towards doing that.

“We need to keep taking those steps forward to get to where we want to be. When we play how we can, we’re confident, without being cocky, that we can beat any side in the competition.

“It’s awesome to be back after such a long spell of rehabilitation work, which was lonely at times.

“I put my hand up for round one, but it was a bit too soon, and I went out to Dewsbury to get some game time, which I needed.”

Coach Smith had to deal with a sickness bug in the camp during the build-up to the Saints game.

“I thought we learned some lessons,” he said.

“Lesson one was that Saints are probably the best-performing team of the competition that I have seen so far.

“They are relentless. They were good and we weren’t. I’m not sure how much I should be praising them for us not being good, because that was how it went.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t so good, I would have liked us to ask more questions of them, like they did us, but that was not the case.”

