Tongan link delights Kristian Woolf as St Helens help donate to stricken island

Kristian Woolf is excited by the developing link being St Helens and Tonga and hopes that, as well as supporting the club’s efforts to donate to the stricken island, fans will make the Mate Ma’a their second team at the World Cup.

In January, Tonga was hit by a devastating tsunami which caused severe damage to homes and infrastructure across the whole country.

St Helens last week launched an initiative to help the kingdom by sending replica playing shirts, rugby balls or any other sports equipment or sports clothing, encouraging supporters to donate.

Konrad Hurrell, who was born and raised in Tonga and endured a long wait for news from his family when the tsunami struck, gave a heartfelt message.

“We have to restart our life again in Tonga,” he said. “We hate asking, but it is a time we all need your help and we would all appreciate it – whatever it is, small or big, it will help our people in Tonga.”

Saints have become more closely linked to Tonga in recent years, with Agnatius Paasi also born there and Will Hopoate having Tongan heritage, while coach Woolf is also the national team coach.

The Mate Ma’a, ranked third in the world, will have their training base in St Helens for this year’s World Cup and they will play two of their three group matches at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

“It’s important that we’re helping the country, regardless of our links to it,” said Woolf.

“They’ve had some real devastation over there and there are some tough times to follow in rebuilding their livelihoods.

“It’s a country that doesn’t necessarily have a lot, but what they do have is a lot of love.

“We’ve increased our number of Tongan players and our Tongan influence within the team, which has been a real positive for us.

“Not only have those players brought things to our team and helped improve our team, but you can see the real spirit they bring. They’ve added to the team on and off the field.

“While Tonga is a long way away, for the World Cup we are going to be based in St Helens, training here and playing here. That connection over the course of the year is only going to grow stronger.

“I think there’s a real fit there as well. St Helens people really like the Tongan players and the Tongan people, and they’ll be a team they’ll want to support.”

