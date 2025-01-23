Morgan Gannon makes key admission on Leeds Rhinos future with contract up at end of Super League 2025

IT’S fair to say that Morgan Gannon has had a difficult 12 months.

The 21-year-old failed to make an appearance for Leeds Rhinos during 2024 after being ruled out for the entire season with concussion.

It was a pre-season game away at Hull KR back in February 2024, and, because of the short period of time between concussions, advice from specialists saw Gannon sit out as Leeds failed to make the play-offs yet again.

Having been out of action for a year, Gannon is out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

But, his main focus is to just get back out on the field – even if he does want to stay at Headingley beyond his current deal.

“I’ve not really thought about it and am not doing at the moment,” Gannon told League Express.

“I want to get back on the field, play consistently and build on each performance and then after a couple of games I might start thinking about what to do.

“I’m currently not in any position to negotiate a contract or anything like that, but I would love to stay at Leeds.

“Leeds is my hometown club, I’ve been here since I was 14 and it’s a really good club to be at where they look after you.”

Gannon has made 50 appearances for Leeds since debuting back in 2021.