Huddersfield Giants man admits he does not know what he will do when he retires after ‘putting all eggs in one basket’

FROM a young age, rugby league players are told to think about what they would like to do after they hang up their boots.

But, for one Huddersfield Giants player, it’s been a case of concentrating on rugby with Liam Sutcliffe now coming to the realisation that he needs to prepare for life after playing.

After hitting the age of 30, the rangy centre is keen to explore something in labouring after admitting he does not want an office job.

“I’m not too sure yet what I will do, I’ve been told since I was young to prepare for life after rugby and that it will creep up on you and it has,” Sutcliffe admitted to League Express.

“I’ve hit 30 now and I need to sort something out. I don’t think, whatever I will do, it will be in sport as I’ve done it for so long that I will want a different challenge and another aspect of life.

“I think it will be in a work capacity like labouring. I couldn’t sit in an office 9-5 but I don’t think it will be sport related.”

For Sutcliffe, it was always a case of being a rugby league player at school as he wasn’t the most academic.

“I put all my eggs in one basket at school which seemed like a good thing to do at the time. I wasn’t sure and college and university didn’t appeal to me.

“It depends how I feel when I will retire. I know people are playing until their mid-to-late 30s now. Towards the end of this year I will re-evaluate how I feel and see if I can still play Super League past my three-year contract here.”

