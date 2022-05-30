Morgan Smithies banned for both high tackles in Wigan Warriors’ Challenge Cup final win

Wigan Warriors forward Morgan Smithies has received two-match bans for each of the controversial high tackles in the Challenge Cup final.

Smithies was penalised for high shots twice in the second half against Huddersfield Giants, first on Joe Greenwood and then on Ricky Leutele.

Neither offence brought a card from the referee, to the dismay of Giants coach Ian Watson, but the match review panel have taken action against both.

The tackle on Greenwood was given a Grade C charge and the one against Leutele Grade B, each described by the panel as being “reckless about (the) outcome and resulting in separate two-match suspensions.

It means Smithies will sit out four matches in total, and will not be available again until the Magic Weekend derby with St Helens on 9 July.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield captain Luke Yates also received a ban following the Tottenham final.

The forward was charged with a Grade B high tackle described as “reckless” for his challenge on Liam Farrell in the closing stages.

There wasn’t even a penalty awarded at the time but Yates will now miss the Giants’ next two matches as a result.