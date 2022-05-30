Castleford Tigers grant Jake Mamo compassionate leave

Castleford Tigers centre Jake Mamo has been granted compassionate leave to return home to Australia.

The club say that Mamo will miss their next two Super League fixtures, at home to Wigan Warriors this Saturday and away at Toulouse Olympique the following weekend.

In a statement they said: “The Tigers would like to send our best wishes to Jake and his family at this time, and we look forward to welcoming him back to Wheldon Road in due course.”

Mamo, 27, has played twelve matches for the Tigers, who are currently sixth in the Super League table, since signing from Warrington Wolves ahead of the start of this season.