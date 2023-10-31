Morgan Smithies’ new club confirmed following Wigan Warriors exit

MORGAN SMITHIES’ new club has been confirmed following his exit from the Wigan Warriors.

Smithies, who played a stellar role for Wigan in the 2023 Super League Grand Final win over Catalans Dragons, will join Canberra Raiders on a three-year deal from 2024.

Smithies, 22, has played 114 matches for the Wigan Warriors since making his debut in 2019, including 105 Super League matches and 9 appearances in the Challenge Cup. He also represented England for the first time this season in their mid-season test match against France.

Raiders NRL Recruitment Manager Joel Carbone said Smithies is a young player who comes to the club with experience in big games and will be a valuable addition to the Raiders squad.

“Morgan has already achieved a lot of success in his short career, and we’re very excited about him joining the club over the next three seasons,” Carbone said. “He’s come from a very strong, successful system, which will put him in good stead in his transition into the NRL.

“We expect him to add substantial value to our team and complement our young core moving forward. While he’s only a young man himself, he has already played over 100 first-team games, including Super League & Challenge Cup finals, and will come over a Super League champion after their grand final win only a few weeks ago.”

