Shaun Wane calls up Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors stars for third Test with Tonga

ENGLAND head coach Shaun Wane has called Josh Thewlis and Morgan Smithies into his squad ahead of the third Test against Tonga at Leeds Rhinos’ AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium this Saturday.

Smithies – who played for the Halifax community club Siddal and was confirmed as a Canberra Raiders player for the 2024 season this morning – made his international debut in the 64-0 victory over France back in April and went on to help Matt Peet’s Wigan Warriors side secure a League Leaders’ Shield and Betfred Super League Grand Final double later this year.

Thewlis was named as the Betfred Super League’s Young Player of the Season earlier this month after a season which saw him cross for eight tries in 21 league appearances for Warrington Wolves. The 21-year-old from Oldham was named in Wane’s mid-season international squad, though has yet to make his full international debut.

On the call-ups, Wane said: “I’m really pleased to be able to bring both Morgan and Josh into our squad for the final game against Tonga.

“Morgan has had a terrific season with Wigan and impressed me earlier this year when he wore the England shirt for the first time, and Josh is coming in on the back of a breakthrough year with Warrington.

“Both players are very versatile and offer me some options in key positions ahead of the third Test. Our players have endured a long season and there are little knocks here and there so it’s important we bolstered the squad in this final week.

“It’s great to know that Rugby League fans will be turning out in big numbers in Leeds this weekend to round off the series.”

