Mourgue signs new Catalans deal

Catalans Dragons fullback or halfback Arthur Mourgue has today signed a new contract with the club.

Under contract until the end of the 2023 season, the France International has signed an improved two-year deal.

Mourgue, 22, made his Super League debut in 2018, becoming a regular in Steve McNamara’s team this season with 23 appearances and six tries.

He is one of the young stars around whom France’s World Cup squad for next year’s tournament will be based.

“I’m really happy to sign a new contract with the Dragons and to stay at Perpignan for the next two seasons,” said Mourgue.

“We had a superb season in 2021 and I am really looking forward to starting the next one.”

McNamara is delighted to have secured Mourgue’s signature.

“Arthur had a real break out season in 2021 and we had no hesitation in offering him an improved deal,” said McNamara.

“We are extremely happy with his progression to date and look forward to helping him continually improve his whole game.”