Luke Gale explains contract clause and why he could finish career at Hull FC

Luke Gale’s contract with Hull FC contains a clause which means he will need to play a certain number of games to be sure of a renewal.

Gale made the move to the MKM Stadium from Leeds Rhinos last week, signing an initial one-year deal with the club to replace fellow scrum-half Marc Sneyd, who left for Salford Red Devils.

The 33-year-old, a former Man of Steel in 2017 with Castleford Tigers, endured an injury-ravaged spell at Headingley – including an MCL injury which ended his campaign – and he admits that played a part in the deal that he has agreed to.

“There’s a clause, I have to hit so many games and then the deal renews again,” Gale explained. “I’m in a position where I don’t want to be sat on the side of the field playing 10 games a year.

“I want to be playing, having an impact on the team and playing good football, playing the majority of the season. Where I’m at in my career I want to make a difference.

“The physios, coaching staff and strength and conditioning team have been awesome so far. I know I’m going to improve as well as an athlete.”

Gale’s agent, Craig Harrison, revealed earlier this week that there was a plan in place to allow the player to become part of the coaching staff with the Black and Whites as his career draws to a close.

Former Castleford team-mate Michael Shenton, now the head of emerging talent with Hull, has already been helping him dip his toes in those particular waters.

“It’s something I enjoy, that side,” said Gale, “Michael Shenton, who’s a good friend of mine and who had a really big impact on my career, is here now coaching so I’ve been doing a bit with him.

“It is something (I’d like to do), helping some of the younger guys, be it reserve grade or doing a bit of coaching and mentoring. It’s something I’m really passionate and excited about.

“That’s further down the line but I want to start implementing that now.”

Asked if it was pre-agreed that he would finish is career with Hull, Gale added: “Without going too far into detail, that is (possible) if both parties want to pursue that.”