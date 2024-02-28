Mouthwatering Challenge Cup ties selected for BBC and The Sportsman broadcast

BBC SPORT and The Sportsman will once more host coverage of the Challenge Cup Fifth Round

Sheffield Eagles, who last year celebrated the 25th anniversary of their famous Wembley triumph against Wigan Warriors in 1998, have made an impressive start to the 2024 campaign with victories over Newcastle Thunder and York Knights to secure their Fifth Round place. But the Eagles face a tricky away tie against a Swinton Lions team who beat fancied Oldham with plenty to spare last weekend. Swinton, who won the cup three times before the final was moved to Wembley in 1929, now play at Heywood Road in Sale – which will host the BBC cameras on Saturday week (March 9), for a tie which kicks off at 1230pm and will be shown live on Red Button, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

On the following afternoon (Sunday March 10, 3pm), The Sportsman will stream the heavyweight West Yorkshire derby between Featherstone Rovers and Wakefield Trinity. Rovers are three-times Wembley winners, most recently with their classic underdog’s triumph against Hull FC in 1983; Trinity, who have won the cup five times, have been re-energised following relegation from the Super League under new ownership and following the appointment of Daryl Powell as coach.

Away from the cameras, three other previous Challenge Cup winners are also in action. On Saturday March 9 (KO 6pm) Batley Bulldogs, winners of the very first Challenge Cup Final in 1897, visit the DCBL Stadium to take on seven-time cup winners Widnes Vikings. And at The Shay on Sunday 10 (KO 3pm) the club to have won Rugby League’s prestigious knock-out competition most recently, Halifax Panthers (1987 v St Helens), take on York Acorn – the community game’s sole survivor who have already defeated League One Cornwall en route to Round 5.

Betfred Challenge Cup Fifth Round:

Swinton Lions v Sheffield Eagles (Saturday March 9, 1230pm live on BBC Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website)

Widnes Vikings v Batley Bulldogs (Saturday March 9, 6pm)

Featherstone Rovers v Wakefield Trinity (Sunday March 10, 3pm, live on The Sportsman)

Halifax Panthers v York Acorn (Sunday March 10, 3pm)

12 Betfred Super League sides enter the competition at Round 6, with the draw for that round scheduled for Monday 11 March and the ties themselves for the weekend of 23/24 March.

