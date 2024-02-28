Super League Refereeing Appointments Round Three as Chris Kendall gets marquee gig

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a round it promises to be.

There is no Thursday night game this week, with three fixtures instead on Friday as St Helens take on Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves host Castleford Tigers and world champions Wigan Warriors host Huddersfield Giants.

Then on Saturday, Leeds Rhinos take on Catalans Dragons whilst Salford Red Devils do battle with Hull KR, before Hull FC go head-to-head with London Broncos on Sunday.

But, who will be officiating at all six Super League fixtures?

St Helens v Leigh Leopards

01st March, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: M. Lynn

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: P. Smith

Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers

01st March, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Mills

Referee: A. Moore

Touch Judge 1: G. Jones

Touch Judge 2: M. Griffiths

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: K. Leyland

Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants

01st March, KO: 20:00

M Com: R. Connolly

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: L. Rush

Touch Judge 1: N. Horton

Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: P. Taberner

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons

02nd March, KO: 15:00

M Com: S. Williams

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: J. Vella

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: D. Milburn

Salford Red Devils v Hull KR

02nd March, KO: 17:30

M Com: A. Smith

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: N. Bennett

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: A. Moore

Time Keeper: R. Safi

Hull FC v London Broncos

03rd March, KO: 15:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: J. Vella

Reserve Referee: C. Hughes

Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.