Super League Refereeing Appointments Round Three as Chris Kendall gets marquee gig

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a round it promises to be.
There is no Thursday night game this week, with three fixtures instead on Friday as St Helens take on Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves host Castleford Tigers and world champions Wigan Warriors host Huddersfield Giants.
Then on Saturday, Leeds Rhinos take on Catalans Dragons whilst Salford Red Devils do battle with Hull KR, before Hull FC go head-to-head with London Broncos on Sunday.
But, who will be officiating at all six Super League fixtures?
St Helens v Leigh Leopards
01st March, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Brown
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: M. Lynn
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Time Keeper: P. Smith
Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers
01st March, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Mills
Referee: A. Moore
Touch Judge 1: G. Jones
Touch Judge 2: M. Griffiths
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: K. Leyland
Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants
01st March, KO: 20:00
M Com: R. Connolly
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: L. Rush
Touch Judge 1: N. Horton
Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: P. Taberner
Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons
02nd March, KO: 15:00
M Com: S. Williams
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: J. Vella
Touch Judge 1: R. Cox
Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: D. Milburn
Salford Red Devils v Hull KR
02nd March, KO: 17:30
M Com: A. Smith
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: N. Bennett
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: A. Moore
Time Keeper: R. Safi
Hull FC v London Broncos
03rd March, KO: 15:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: J. Vella
Reserve Referee: C. Hughes
Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
