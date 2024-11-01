Move to Super League the “most likely destination” for Manly Sea Eagles enforcer

A move to Super League is the “most likely destination” for Manly Sea Eagles enforcer Matt Lodge.

That’s according to Fox Sports which has reported that Lodge has failed to strike up a deal with the Sea Eagles for the 2025 NRL season and is thus facing being outcast in the southern hemisphere’s most prized competition.

Lodge made just nine appearances for the Sea Eagles during the 2024 NRL season following an ACL injury as well as a torn bicep.

Despite both Manly and Lodge entering into talks, The Courier Mail has revealed that those talks stalled when the Sea Eagles’ offer of a $150,000-a-year two-year contract could not be agreed.

Lodge was previously linked with fellow NRL side, Newcastle Knights, but now it appears that Super League beckons.

