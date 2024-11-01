Super League club’s new stand “becoming more than an emergency” following facility drop in IMG rankings

The need for a new stand is “becoming more than an emergency” for the Catalans Dragons, according to general manager Sebastien Munoz.

The Dragons were one of the three Super League clubs – alongside Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC – that dropped points from the indicative scores given in 2023 to the real ones given this week.

In fact, the French club went from 16.73 to 15.52, signifying a drop in 1.21 points – the greatest reduction of any Super League side.

For Munoz, it is now imperative to improve the Stade Gilbert Brutus to regain the lost point for the facility pillar next time around.

“We will now have to be vigilant on certain points, in particular the sports facilities and our stadium,” Munoz told L’Independant.

“The construction of the new stand is becoming more than an emergency. We have lost a point on our sports facilities and we can no longer afford to fall behind in this area because it could impact our ranking from next year during the new evaluation.”

The Dragons will also tinker with their financial structure in a bid to keep the pace with those at the top of the IMG rankings.

“In the coming weeks, a capital increase will take place in order to meet the requirements of IMG and to continue to structure the club to take on new challenges and play the leading roles in the Super League in the years to come,” Munoz continued.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast