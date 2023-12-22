Muizz Mustapha signs long-term deal with Castleford Tigers

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced that Muizz Mustapha has signed an extension to his contract, keeping him at the club until the end of 2027.

Mustapha joined the club from Leeds Rhinos 12 months ago and has since become a fan favourite, making three starts and 13 appearances off the bench.

The forward only signed an initial one-year extension in October after an option in his contract was activated, but he has now signed a longer-term deal.

“I’m really pleased, it’s been a tough couple of years for me personally especially this year. I’m glad we managed to stay up and I’m able to stay at the club for the next few years and hopefully they’re a good few years,” Mustapha said.

“It’s surreal, I don’t see myself as anyone special, I just try my best and I think the fans can see that and I appreciate the support that they give me and for them to be singing a song about me, it’s a great feeling.”

“Pre-season’s been tough this year, I think we’re taking on things that we struggled with last year and implement them into training and hoping to improve on these this year and fix up the areas where we weren’t good enough and all the lads are working hard to get into the best shape they can.”

Director of rugby operations Danny Wilson said: “We’re really excited to get this deal done.

“Muizz is a player we’ve targeted and he’s who we want to be at the club long term, everything we spoke about in the off-season and pre-season is about our vision, DNA and the culture we’re trying to build and he’s a big part of that.”

