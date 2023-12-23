RFL approve Newcastle Thunder’s application to rejoin League One

NEWCASTLE THUNDER will continue in the professional game after the RFL approved a change of ownership and confirmed their place in League One.

The club, under the ownership of Semore Kurdi, withdrew at the end of the 2023 season after relegation from the Championship.

Chairman Keith Christie led an effort to keep the club going and raise funding, resulting in an application to return earlier this month which the RFL have now accepted.

Newcastle will play in League One, having been included in the initial fixture release, Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup, in which they will first host York Knights on the weekend of January 27-28.

Thunder intend to remain at their Kingston Park home and keep Chris Thorman as head coach.

Christie said: “This is fantastic news for the club and I’d like to thank everyone who has enabled Newcastle Thunder to get to the start line in 2024.

“Things looked pretty bleak just three months ago but the groundswell of support for the club and the outstanding work of a number of volunteers has resulted in today’s announcement.

“We would like to thank the Rugby Football League who have been very clear in the conditions that would need to be met for our re-admittance to the professional ranks.

“They have assisted us as much as they could and that support along with the considerable efforts of our volunteers, fans and sponsors has resulted in us having a season to look forward to in 2024.

“There’s plenty more hard work to come now to ensure we are competitive next season.”

RFL chief executive Tony Sutton said: “In confirming the RFL’s approval of the change of control of Newcastle Thunder RLFC… we also congratulate Keith Christie, Jordan Robinson and the many other passionate Rugby League supporters in the North East who have made this possible.

“I know this view will be shared by other clubs and supporters across the sport who have enjoyed travelling to Newcastle to watch Rugby League over the last three decades, and will look forward to the prospect of returning to Kingston Park in 2024.”