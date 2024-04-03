National Conference League records

How they’re faring in the NCL, prior to this week’s fixtures

LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION

THREE GAMES: Rochdale Mayfield.

DIVISION ONE

FOUR GAMES: Dewsbury Moor Maroons.

DIVISION TWO

FOUR GAMES: Shaw Cross Sharks.

DIVISION THREE

TWO GAMES: East Leeds and Hensingham.

–

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION

THREE GAMES: Lock Lane and West Bowling.

DIVISION ONE

THREE GAMES: Hull Dockers.

DIVISION TWO

FOUR GAMES: Pilkington Recs.

DIVISION THREE

THREE GAMES: Milford and Seaton Rangers.

–

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN

PREMIER DIVISION: 36 points (West Bowling 4 Siddal 40, 16 March).

DIVISION ONE: 46 points (Hull Dockers 10 Oulton Raiders 56, 16 March).

DIVISION TWO: 30 points (Barrow Island 44 Myton Warriors 14, 9 March, and Ellenborough Rangers 36 Pilkingtons 6, 23 March).

DIVISION THREE: 74 points (Leigh East 74 Featherstone Lions 0, 2 March).

–

LOWEST WINNING SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 6 points (Siddal 4 Hunslet ARLFC 6, 2 March).

DIVISION ONE: 8 points (Dewsbury Moor Maroons 8 Waterhead Warriors 4, 2 March).

DIVISION TWO: 12 points (Ellenborough Rangers 12 Barrow Island 10, 2 March and Millom 12 Dewsbury Celtic 4, 23 March).

DIVISION THREE: 6 points (Hensingham 0 Distington 6, 2 March).

–

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 54 points (Wath Brow Hornets 36 West Bowling 18, 23 March).

DIVISION ONE: 62 points (Woolston Rovers 34 Hull Dockers 28, 23 March).

DIVISION TWO: 68 points (Myton Warriors 44 Millom 24, 16 March).

DIVISION THREE: 74 points (Leigh East 74 Featherstone Lions 0, 2 March).