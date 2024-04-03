National Conference League records

How they’re faring in the NCL, prior to this week’s fixtures
LONGEST WINNING RUN
PREMIER DIVISION
THREE GAMES: Rochdale Mayfield.
DIVISION ONE
FOUR GAMES: Dewsbury Moor Maroons.
DIVISION TWO
FOUR GAMES: Shaw Cross Sharks.
DIVISION THREE
TWO GAMES: East Leeds and Hensingham.
–
LONGEST LOSING RUN
PREMIER DIVISION
THREE GAMES: Lock Lane and West Bowling.
DIVISION ONE
THREE GAMES: Hull Dockers.
DIVISION TWO
FOUR GAMES: Pilkington Recs.
DIVISION THREE
THREE GAMES: Milford and Seaton Rangers.
–
BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN
PREMIER DIVISION: 36 points (West Bowling 4 Siddal 40, 16 March).
DIVISION ONE: 46 points (Hull Dockers 10 Oulton Raiders 56, 16 March).
DIVISION TWO: 30 points (Barrow Island 44 Myton Warriors 14, 9 March, and Ellenborough Rangers 36 Pilkingtons 6, 23 March).
DIVISION THREE: 74 points (Leigh East 74 Featherstone Lions 0, 2 March).
–
LOWEST WINNING SCORE
PREMIER DIVISION: 6 points (Siddal 4 Hunslet ARLFC 6, 2 March).
DIVISION ONE: 8 points (Dewsbury Moor Maroons 8 Waterhead Warriors 4, 2 March).
DIVISION TWO: 12 points (Ellenborough Rangers 12 Barrow Island 10, 2 March and Millom 12 Dewsbury Celtic 4, 23 March).
DIVISION THREE: 6 points (Hensingham 0 Distington 6, 2 March).
–
HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE
PREMIER DIVISION: 54 points (Wath Brow Hornets 36 West Bowling 18, 23 March).
DIVISION ONE: 62 points (Woolston Rovers 34 Hull Dockers 28, 23 March).
DIVISION TWO: 68 points (Myton Warriors 44 Millom 24, 16 March).
DIVISION THREE: 74 points (Leigh East 74 Featherstone Lions 0, 2 March).
How they’re faring in the NCL, prior to this week’s fixtures