Hull FC boss Tony Smith questions use of social media following poor Super League form

HULL FC head coach Tony Smith has questioned the use of social media following his side’s poor Super League form.

The Black and Whites have won just once in six games, with low points including a 54-4 home loss to Leigh Leopards a fortnight ago and then a 50-6 loss to Huddersfield Giants in the Challenge Cup last weekend before falling to bitter rivals Hull KR 34-12 on Good Friday.

Of course, with Hull in such a bad way, their supporters have taken to social media to take out their anger and frustration.

But, for Smith, he is hopeful that his players make good choices in responding to such social media craziness.

“It’s hard, I don’t read social media, but for young people not to read it nowadays, I’d be crazy to expect that,” Smith told BBC Humberside.

“It’s a part of society now. Do they read it? Absolutely, they do – well most of them. There’s a couple who, what I would say, are sensible ones that don’t.

“But how does it feel when someone tells you that you are crap? How do you feel? You feel low on confidence.

“But, you can either use that as a motivator, or sometimes people believe it and go that way. It’s difficult for them, but it’s a choice thing.

“It’s a choice whether to read it in the first place and then it’s a choice whether to believe it. And then it’s a choice whether you’re going to do something about it – they are all choices that we have and we’re hoping to make more of the right choices.”

Hull go up against Hull KR in the Good Friday derby tomorrow lunchtime.

