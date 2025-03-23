NCL Division Two round-up: East Leeds win battle of early leaders

KIERAN BRINING and Ajay Wilson scored hat-tricks as EAST LEEDS beat NORMANTON KNIGHTS 72-6 in the early-season meeting of the top two to remain clear at the top of the table.

The Knights were 24-0 down before Stuart Biscomb crossed late in the first half, while Keiran Bailey and Jacob Crossland (who converted his side’s sole try) were sinbinned in the closing stages.

Luke Littlewood top-scored for East Leeds with 24 points from a try and ten goals, and Callum Windley bagged a brace. Other touchdowns went to Kane Riley, Ryan Wooffitt, Shane Plunkett and George Clarke.

Easts are ahead of CLOCK FACE MINERS, who toppled DRIGHLINGTON 32-6, on points difference.

The Miners were held to a 6-0 lead at the break, having been limited to a Kenny Hughes try.

Connor McCarten nipped over shortly after the restart and, after Liam Wright had responded for Drighlington and Mike Sanderson had added the extras, Clock dominated the final quarter, Jonny Eccleston and Nathan Benson both claiming two tries. Lewis Geraghty closed with four goals.

THORNHILL TROJANS, who have won both their games, were never behind in a 26-20 success over SKIRLAUGH, who have yet to get off the mark.

The Trojans were 20-6 ahead early in the second period, having recorded a Ryan Mitchell brace and a Callam Gamble touchdown, with Sam Ratcliffe appending the first four of his five goals.

Skirlaugh, though, hit back despite losing Calvin Parker to the sin bin for a high tackle, although Thornhill’s Gamble was yellow carded a couple of minutes later for a similar offence.

Having been limited previously to a converted Tom Grey try, the visitors drew to within six points of their hosts with touchdowns for Josh Atkinson and Ali Macleod.

A Jordan Ward effort, goaled by Ratcliffe, gave the Trojans a handy cushion, which was needed when Macleod crossed four minutes from time and Matty Bowers added his second goal.

HENSINGHAM bounced back from 12-10 down against visitors BARROW ISLAND to win 20-12, courtesy of tries in the last seven minutes for Miller Dalton and Adam Williamson, the second of which Dalton converted, after the Island’s Dan Wright was yellow carded for a tip-tackle.

Corby Rickerby and Fletched Holgate crossed previously for the Hens, while Williamson landed a goal.

Barrow Island’s Sam Jones improved tries by Finn Dutton-Rosconie and Adam Ford.

Two players were sinbinned for professional fouls – the hosts’ Matt Williams and the visitors’ Jordan Staffieri.

PILKINGTON RECS notched a first win of the season, thanks to an early ten-point lead having been established at DEWSBURY CELTIC through tries by Alex Fitzhenry and George Hannan, plus a Kyran Knapper goal.

Charlie Harrison replied for Celtic, but Pilks went in at the break 14-4 up, thanks to Aiden Jones’ late touchdown.

And although Celtic – helped by the sinbinning of the Recs’ Aiden Jones for ‘cynical play’ – rallied with Jordan Hirst’s conversion of Casey Canterbury’s try, the visitors held out for a 14-10 win.

HULL DOCKERS never looked back against ELLENBOROUGH RANGERS after going 24-0 up early in the second period with the help of a Lewis Suddaby brace and tries for Dave Bade and Tim Heil.

Elbra, who – like the Dockers – were seeking a first win, rallied to 24-16 with touchdowns to Ryan Wilson, Dean Jones and Kai Gilhespy, supplemented by two Brett Stevenson goals.

But, after the sinbinning of Stevenson for dangerous contact, the Dockers ratified a 30-16 verdict with Heil’s second try and Olly Agar’s fifth goal.