NCL Division One round-up: Ince Rose Bridge set the pace

THREE sides are riding high after winning their first two games of the season.

INCE ROSE BRIDGE are setting the pace courtesy of a 26-6 win over HEWORTH, who were 14-0 adrift at the interval after shipping tries by Calum Hughes, Kyle Malone and TJ Boyd, one of which Reece Bushell goaled.

Harley Axe opened the Villagers’ account two minutes into the second period, Danny Allan converting.

But Ince cruised home with second scores by Hughes and Boyd, with Peter Valentine adding a couple of goals.

In a fiery finale, the Bridge’s Danny Dainty was sinbinned for a high tackle while Heworth’s Leon Watkinson was yellow carded for retaliation.

SHAW CROSS are in second spot, having beaten CROSFIELDS 52-10.

The Sharks, who were 22-6 ahead at the break, registered a brace apiece for Lewi Bayliss, Arian Woods and Brandon French, with Tenneson Neagle, Callum Barker and Alex Baines also crossing the whitewash. Evan Stephenson and Lewis Heckford both landed four goals.

The Soap had to settle for tries by Jamie Abram and Ben Lomax, one of which Brad Stanway improved.

Third-placed WIGAN ST JUDES toppled STANNINGLEY 32-16 after the Leeds outfit had bounced back from 16-4 down to level at 16-16.

The visitors, who scored first through Alex Ryan, looked likely winners when Dean Parker converted tries by Luke Townend and Dion Henry.

But Judes controlled the last ten minutes with touchdowns by Reece McNally, Danny Cassidy and, with his second score, Connor Parkinson, while Cassidy completed a four-goal contribution.

Calum Palmer and Harry Parkinson grabbed the hosts’ other tries.

OLDHAM ST ANNES were too strong for WOOLSTON ROVERS. The hosts were 20-0 down before posting a try late in the first half for James Tarpey, who also notched the last try of the game in a 30-12 reverse, Craig Lawton adding both goals.

Rovers’ Ben Dixon was sinbinned on 52 minutes, while Annes closed with a Callum Cashin brace and touchdowns to Sione Ofa Teekafa Tonga, Matt Whitehead and Kyle Saunders, plus five Lewis Hollidge goals.

EGREMONT RANGERS won the Cumbrian derby at KELLS, in a meeting of teams relegated from the Premier Division, 20-16.

Rangers were 20-4 ahead as the game entered the closing quarter, Jack Conway and Matt Bewsher having bagged a brace apiece, while Kyle Beckett landed a couple of goals.

The Miners, who had previously been limited to an Ashton Sice try, threatened with touchdowns on 66 and 75 minutes for, respectively, James Ennis and Lewis Smith, with Ross Gainford adding both goals, but Egremont held out in a tense finale.