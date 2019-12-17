NCL seeks new sponsor

The National Conference League is seeking a new Title Sponsorship partner for 2020 writes Trevor Hunt.

The NCL’s seven-year partnership with Kingstone Press has run its course. Following the takeover of the Aston Manor Cider Company by their new French owners, Agrial, the business has decided to focus on the development of their other brands in the drinks industry, which reduces the opportunities for support that there was previously available for Kingstone Press brand.

But the NCL’s relationship between Kingstone Press – in particular with the Sales and Marketing Director Glen Friel and the On-Trade Control Manager, Phil Priest – and the NCL Management and its clubs has been first class, with both parties having enjoyed a fruitful time together.

Phil had worked closely with the Management and clubs throughout the sponsorship and said: “It has been a fantastic partnership during which we have enjoyed so much support and encouragement from the League both at Management and club level. Indeed, we undertook a number of sponsorship contracts across the Rugby Football League but this has been without doubt the most proactive and supportive partnership in which we have been involved.

“It has been an honour to be the NCL’s partners and we wish them every success for the future – both with the competition and with their new sponsors, whoever they may be.”

NCL president Peter Moran said: “We could not have had a better sponsor than Kingstone Press.

“During our time together the Kingstone Press Cider brand has become synonymous with our League. Phil and Glen have been tremendously supportive in all that we have done and we cannot thank them enough for their hard work for the competition throughout our partnership.

“We wish them and Kingstone Press every success for the future. But now we must seek another partner, who hopefully may take note of the way in which we have worked with Kingstone Press to the mutual benefit of them as our Title Sponsors and ourselves, and will see this as an opportunity to build on that success to the benefit of all in 2020.”

With the top 49 Community Rugby League clubs in the UK playing in four very competitive divisions, the opportunity for a new Title Sponsor to join with the NCL to promote their products within the Northern Powerhouse heartlands is hopefully one that will not be missed by companies with potential for expansion and a desire for exposure.

Certainly, if the testimony of the sponsor of the past seven years is anything to go by, the sponsorship of the National Conference League will offer a great return on investment for whoever decides it is an opportunity not to be missed.