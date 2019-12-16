Matty Smith makes Widnes move

Widnes Vikings have made a statement of intent after completing the signing of Matty Smith.

The halfback was a free agent after his depature from Catalans, and the Vikings have beat off competition from a big-spending club to secure his services for 2020.

He will form an eye-catching halfback pairing with Danny Craven, with the move cementing Widnes as play-off contenders for next year.

Smith has endured two difficult seasons, failing to establish himself under former St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook before moving to Catalans where he struggled to find his form.

Now 32, the former England international has a point to prove next year, but is looking forward to the challenge.

“Throughout my career I feel like I have always had a point to prove, and no matter where you play you always have a few doubters.

“I want to get back to enjoying my rugby again, and I think the way Tim wants to play will benefit me which will hopefully show in my performances on the pitch.”

“I’m excited to have signed for Widnes Vikings ahead of the the 2020 season, and I can’t wait to get started.

“It’s great to finally get a club sorted, and as soon as I spoke to Tim (Sheens) I wanted to sign here.”