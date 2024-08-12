Nene Macdonald names three venues he would like to see host Super League Magic Weekend

SALFORD RED DEVILS star Nene Macdonald will be playing his second Magic Weekend this weekend as his club gear up to face Leigh Leopards on Sunday lunchtime.

The Papua New Guinea international was in the colours of Leeds Rhinos last year as the Headingley club went down to Castleford Tigers, but Macdonald will be doing it for Salford in 2025.

For the 30-year-old, he is a fan of the concept of Magic Weekend.

“I think it’s a great idea, getting all the teams playing at the same venue and doing it a place like Leeds and last year we did it at Newcastle, I never thought I would get the chance to do that,” Macdonald told League Express.

“It’s a great concept, every year they should change venues and try different places for the fans to get to watch rugby on a football pitch.”

To expand on that, Macdonald named three venues he would like to see the Magic Weekend being taken to.

“Manchester United, Manchester City or Liverpool should be looked at too! Coming from Australia, you only get to watch it on TV and the reality is like nothing that you see on TV.

“When you’re there and within the occasion, the atmosphere is outstanding.”

