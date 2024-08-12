Two quota players could exit Castleford Tigers as Super League squad set to look different in 2025

TWO quota players could be heading for the exit doors at The Jungle, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Those two players are Nixon Putt and Elie El-Zakhem, with the former set to go home to Papua New Guinea for the birth of his child and the latter homesick.

Putt, whose partner has already left the country to go home, would have to fork out for flight costs for himself, his partner and two children to come back to the UK for 2025.

That’s because tickets are subsidised for two incoming and two outgoing flights – both of which have already been used in one year.

Meanwhile, El-Zakhem is said to be homesick following a stellar year in the colours of Castleford.

The Lebanese international has registered 19 appearances for the Tigers in 2024, occupying that right second-row spot and proving himself to be a real handful for defences.

Putt, however, has found it difficult to settle in West Yorkshire and has registered just seven appearances for Craig Lingard’s side this season.

