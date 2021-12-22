Netherlands Rugby League seeking key recruits

Following the recent announcement of their rise to 14th in the world rankings, Netherlands Rugby League Bond has begun planning the next phase of their development, as they look to recruit in four key posts.

Kane Krlic’s departure, after seven successful years at the helm, means the need for the appointment of a new men’s head coach for the 2025 World Cup qualifiers and beyond. Alongside, the NRLB is looking for regional development officers – a new position to build the player pool across a wider area; general volunteers – to support events across the country; and more match officials.

Competitions and NLXIII manager, Matt Rigby, commented: “We have been working hard to build foundations and standardise our internal structures. With them now in place and our International side developing impressively, the time is right for us to seek further assistance to take the sport to the next level in the Netherlands. Following the incredible work Kane has done, we are looking for the next person to take on the coaching challenge, and offer additional opportunities for all.”

Details of the role descriptions can be found here – http://rugbyleague.nl/staff-vacancies/