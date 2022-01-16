New Australian owner sets out ambition for York City Knights

Championship club York City Knights are under new Australian ownership – and Clint Goodchild says he is committed to and excited by the challenge of trying to lead the club to Super League.

The 40-year-old from Western Queensland, said to be a business management and operations expert across multiple industries, has bought the Knights from Jon Flatman, who he will replace as Chairman.

Flatman was part of a consortium which brought York back from the brink of extinction in 2016 and has turned them into one of the strongest clubs outside Super League.

They moved into the 8,500-capacity LNER Stadium last year, are expected to mount a serious promotion bid under highly-rated coach James Ford this season and have also significantly invested in their women’s team.

“Over the course of 18 months, there were various conversations and meetings with Jon, leading us to this point where I am now the custodian of the club,” said Goodchild, who, having spent recent years working in the USA, has moved to York.

“Conversations began pre-Covid around a potential opportunity to become involved with York City Knights.

“It was obvious to me that the club was being run right, that the business principles and ethics were of the highest order and that only a fool wouldn’t show interest in a business with those qualities.

“On the back of that, the fact that it’s Rugby League aligns both my head and my heart.”

Flatman explained: “This club have enormous potential to be one of most successful Rugby League clubs in the country.

“Club of the Year awards, league winners and the highest finish in the Championship for many years alongside a return to Wembley (in last season’s 1895 Cup final, which Goodchild attended) and the growth of the ladies team were personal highlights from recent times alongside the transition into the magnificent LNER Community Stadium and work alongside York St John University.

“As Chairman, I have done everything possible to drive change and improve the organisation.

“I am proud to now pass on the guardianship and ownership of the organisation to Clint Goodchild.

“Clint has undertaken extensive due diligence and has a growth plan for the club, a passion for the sport and full commitment to the inclusive ethos which has grown the club considerably over the past five years.

“He brings a wealth of sporting and Rugby League knowledge, alongside a drive to succeed and take the organisation to the next level.

“His encyclopaedic knowledge of the game and his sports entertainment background will aid the club and the sport.”

York say the change of ownership has been ratified by the Rugby Football League.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.