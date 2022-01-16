Wayne Bennett inspired by French World Cup coup and considering coaching role

Wayne Bennett has hailed the World Cup returning to France in 2025 as a masterstroke for the sport and its future, while saying he has been inspired by the news to consider a possible coaching gig in the tournament.

Last Tuesday it was confirmed that France will host the 2025 tournament, 71 years after it staged the first-ever Rugby League World Cup in 1954. The French will stage four versions of the World Cup format: men’s, women’s wheelchair and youth, which will be spread across 40 towns and cities.

Bennett, widely regarded as Rugby League’s greatest-ever coach, believes the news is huge for the sport and can help grow the 13-man code in France.

“I think it’s one of the best things to happen to the game in the last decade,” the former Kangaroos, England and Great Britain coach told League Express.

“It’s one of the best things to happen to the game full stop. This is quite an achievement.

“We’ve played the World Cup for a number of years now; we played a World Cup in France in 1954 and France has always been a part of international Rugby League.

“It’s not as strong as it was, of course, but it’s always been there and we’ve never been able to have that influence or take, for whatever reason, a tournament like the World Cup, which is a really significant event in any sport, outside of Australia and the UK in the modern era.

“France has a whole series of World Cups and the Olympics, so the significance is so good for Rugby League.

“As a Rugby League fan, I’m elated with it, but as someone who’d probably go to a World Cup, why wouldn’t I go to France? What a place to go! What a country!”

The former South Sydney, Brisbane, St George Illawarra and Newcastle NRL head coach feels that France staging the World Cup again can rejuvenate les Chanticleers again.

“You’ve got to remember France was a very influential member of the international game and the international board in the 1950s and 1960s,” Bennett said.

“They had wonderful teams and wonderful players. And over a period of the last 50 years… now Australia doesn’t even play them in Test matches.

“So it’s going to be huge for a country with great athletes. They’re top of the world and competitive in many sports – soccer, rugby, athletics – so it’s going to be a great boost for France.

“The amount of publicity you get for a World Cup, regardless of what the code is, you can’t buy it. You just can’t.”

Bennett, who was partially involved in persuading France to host the 2025 tournament, praised the work done by International Rugby League Chairman Troy Grant.

“They’d just changed the governance of the IRL board. I’ve always had a great love of international Rugby League, so Troy got in touch with me and it was his idea to go to France,” he said.

“I met the Consul General with him and at the time I thought it was a million to one, but let’s give it a shot.

“But Troy had great vision and passion for it. He’s pulled it off. I can’t believe what he’s done, to be honest with you.”

Bennett has coached Australia and England and served as an assistant coach when the Kiwis won the World Cup in 2008 during his long career.

The 72-year-old admitted he has declined several offers to coach the French national team in the past, most recently last year.

“I had the opportunity to coach France on a couple of occasions, but Trent Robinson has stepped in now,” he said.

“He’s got a real passion for them and it’s wonderful. But I just couldn’t do it, I had to go home to Brisbane.

“I just couldn’t go away for another two or three months at the end of the year in the off-season. I knocked the job back, but with great reluctance. I would have loved to be part of it, but I just couldn’t do it.

“They just need some help and the best help they’re going to get is the World Cup going to France. It’s exciting stuff. It just takes us into another part of the world and there will be a huge amount of interest in it.

“I applaud the French government for having the foresight, and Troy for having the courage and belief that we could take the game there.

“We talked about going to America and that finished up going nowhere. Well, this is going to France, we are going somewhere.

But Bennett hasn’t ruled coaching another national team when the World Cup arrives on French shores in three years’ time, despite his age.

“I might go to France as a coach; don’t write me off yet,” he said.

“I don’t plan on stopping. The opportunity to do it again might just appeal to me. It’s not a decision I’m going to make today, but I’ll be in France if I’m healthy and well and in a good place.

“I’ll certainly be in France as a fan as it’s worth the trip and it will be pretty special. I couldn’t think of a better venue for it.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.