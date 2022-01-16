Tony Smith reveals the Hull KR signings set to debut in Dewsbury Rams friendly

Hull KR will hand all but one of their new signings a first run-out at Dewsbury Rams this Friday when the club’s pre-season schedule begins.

Tony Smith will take his team to the Tetley’s Stadium with one other game planned at home to Huddersfield Giants the following week.

Six new players have come into the squad for the new season and only Lachlan Coote, who had a shoulder operation following his switch from St Helens, won’t wear the jersey for the first time this week as things stand.

“Frankie Halton, Tom Garratt, Greg Richards, Sam Wood, Phoenix (Laulu-Togaga’e) will all get a run-out against Dewsbury,” Smith told League Express.

“Lachlan is the only one that won’t of our new boys. He won’t make the second game either but he should make round one.”

Smith is yet to rule any players out of their Super League opener against Wigan Warriors on 11 February, though Elliot Minchella will be “touch and go” following his long lay-off with a knee injury.

Ethan Ryan (wrist), Will Dagger (ankle) and Dean Hadley (shoulder and wrist) could have their first involvements in the Huddersfield clash but are unlikely to feature this week, while Ben Crooks and Matt Parcell will aim for the first league game.

Barring absentees though, Smith is looking to put his best team out at Dewsbury.

“We’re looking at the strongest team we’ve got to take the field and then we’ll make some changes as we go,” said Smith.

“I need to give all our players a chance as we’ve only got two friendlies.

“There’s the fitness aspect of it and giving them a chance to make a claim for that opening round.”

He sees Dewsbury, with whom Rovers will have a dual-registration partnership again this season, as being a good first test for his players.

“I know the coach Lee (Greenwood) really well and they’re a well-coached team and a well-organised team, so it’ll be a good challenge,” said Smith.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.