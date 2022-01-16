Ian Watson evaluates Huddersfield Giants halfback dilemma as Theo Fages set for debut

Theo Fages is set to make his Huddersfield Giants debut this weekend as the club’s halfback options expand ahead of the new campaign.

Fages was the only one of their five signings who did not make a first appearance in claret and gold in their first pre-season game on Saturday, a 42-12 victory at Dewsbury Rams, as he completes his recovery from shoulder surgery.

But against further Championship opposition in the form of Batley Bulldogs, the French international is set to make his bow following a move in the off-season from St Helens.

“We’re just working him back in baby steps,” explained Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson.

“He’s back in full training now.

“He had a little bit of illness over Christmas so that’s delayed him from being able to play in this game. He’ll be back in for the Batley game.”

Fages will only add to the competition that the Giants are now set to have in the halves, with Oliver Russell playing almost the full 80 minutes against Dewsbury alongside Tui Lolohea and then Jack Cogger, when the former moved to fullback in the second half.

“I thought Jack did really well; he came and gave us some organisation with Oliver Russell,” reflected Watson.

“I thought they controlled the game, but they’ve been playing together for a full year now. So they know each other well and we should expect that from them.

“It gives us competition in the halves going forward, and we’ve not even seen Theo yet, so we’ve got a good spine there.”

As for Lolohea, a new addition but a player Watson coached previously at Salford Red Devils, the two positions played in on Saturday are where he will most be considered.

“Tui has always played a six role for me, but we’ve always had that option to use him as a fullback,” said the head coach.

“We’ll use him more as a six or a one as we go forward to the season.

“I think he was a little bit tense going into the game; he made a few errors in the second half but I think that’s just because it’s a new team and he wants to impress.

“He probably over-tried a bit in the first half. He just needs to be himself, because he’s a great player.

“Tui can play in most positions; he can play fullback or wing if you need him to. He plays six and seven and he can play nine as well.

“He’s one of those players who can adapt himself and just loves playing Rugby League. He gives us really good options in there.”

