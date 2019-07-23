New Catalans deal for Langi

Catalans Dragons stand-off Samisoni Langi has signed a new two-year contract with the French club, meaning that the Tongan International will remain at the Gilbert Brutus Stadium until the end of the 2021 campaign.

Langi, 26, joined the Dragons in 2018 and he has scored six tries in 40 games for the club.

A former Australian Schoolboys representative, Langi made his first-grade debut for Sydney Roosters in 2013 before moving on to Penrith Panthers, playing for their NSW Cup side. He was named at five eighth in the 2013 NYC Team of the Year.

He joined Leigh in June 2017 and made nine appearances for the Centurions, scoring two tries, before signing for the Dragons.

“I am really happy to have extended my stay here at the Catalans Dragons for the next two seasons,” said Langi.

“This is home for me & my family and we are very grateful for the opportunity.

“I want to thank the fans and sponsors of this club for their support and I look forward to continue representing this great region with pride every time I put the Catalan jersey on.”