Maloney to join Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons have announced the signing of Australian stand-off James Maloney from the 2020 season.

The Penrith Panthers halfback has signed a three-year contract and will become the first marquee player of the club since the introduction of the rule.

After making his NRL debut for Melbourne in 2009, Maloney joined New Zealand Warriors and led them to the NRL Grand Final in 2011. He then joined Sydney Roosters, where he won the Premiership in 2013, and three years later he guided Cronulla Sharks to the club’s first-ever Premiership title. He signed for the Penrith Panthers in 2018.

Maloney has won a World Club Challenge, was part of Australia’s successful campaigns at the 2016 Four Nations and 2017 Rugby League World Cup and he played a key role in New South Wales winning back to back State of Origin series.

Maloney, 33, has made 241 NRL appearances along with 14 State of Origin games for NSW and four Tests for the Kangaroos.

He was the Dally M five-eighth of the year in 2016, the NRL’s top points scorer in 2013, 2014 and 2015, he is the No. 11 all-time top points scorer in NRL history with 1,825 points scored.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to join the Catalans Dragons,” said Maloney.

“I have a really good relationship with Steve McNamara and look forward to playing under him and enjoying a lot of success at the club.

“Having watched the team win the Challenge Cup last year, I find it extremely motivating and would love to add other trophies to the cabinet during my time here.

“I’m excited to bring my wife Jess and four kids over to learn all about the French culture and the experience that comes with it.”

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara said: “James is a huge signing for both the Catalans Dragons and the Super League competition. He is quite simply a winner, a great player with outstanding game management skills. As the current NSW stand-off this is a real coup for us. Having coached Jimmy during my time as an assistant coach at the Roosters I know full well the huge impact he will have both on and off the field.”

James Maloney profile

Date of Birth : 15 June, 1986

Height : 176 cm

Weight : 83 kg

Position : Halfback

Previous Clubs : Melbourne Storm, New Zealand Warriors, Sydney Roosters, Cronulla Sharks, Penrith Panthers

Debut : Melbourne Storm v Penrith Panthers, 11 April 2009

Club Stats : Melbourne Storm (2009) : 4 appearances | New Zealand Warriors (2010-12) : 75 appearances, 24 tries, 547 points | Sydney Roosters (2013-15) : 79 appearances, 23 tries, 736 points | Cronulla Sharks (2016-17) : 45 appearances, 11 tries, 380 points | Penrith Panthers (2018-19) : 38 appearances, 6 tries, 162 points

Rep. Honours : Australia (2016-17) : 3 appearances, 2 tries, 30 points | New South Wales (2013, 2016-19) : 14 appearances, 2 tries, 70 points | NSW Counrty (2013, 2015-16) : 3 appearances, 2 tries, 24 points

Honours :

World Cup Winner: 2017

Four Nations Winner: 2016

State of Origin Series Winner: 2018-2019

NRL : 2013, 2016

NRL Minor Premiership: 2013, 2014, 2015

World Club Challenge: 2014

NRL’s top points scorer: 2013 (252 pts), 2014 (234 pts), 2015 (250 pts)

Dally M five eighth of the year: 2016