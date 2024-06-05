New club confirms signing of Leigh Leopards forward Kai O’Donnell

NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS have confirmed the signing of Leigh Leopards forward Kai O’Donnell.

O’Donnell has signed a two-year deal with the NRL side after three years in the UK with Leigh, where he has earned a burgeoning reputation as one of the most powerful forwards in Super League.

A former member of the Cowboys Academy system, O’Donnell broke into the NRL with Canberra in 2020, appearing in four games for the Raiders.

O’Donnell has scored 23 tries in his 62 appearances for the Leopards, but he will return to his native Australia for 2025.

“Kai will add depth and experience to our back row stocks,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said.

“It’s always great to bring a North Queenslander home. Kai was part of our Academy in the same class as Reuben Cotter and has always been a highly talented player.

“We believe he will be a fantastic addition to our squad for 2025 and beyond.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast