New contender lined up for 2026 Las Vegas addition

WESTS TIGERS are reportedly being lined up for the 2026 Las Vegas addition.

In a whispers segment on Triple M’s new breakfast show Triple M Breakfast with Beau, Tarsh & Woodsy (featuring ex-NRL players Beau Ryan and Aaron Woods), the Tigers were reported as one of the four clubs being touted to head to the Sin City next year.

The NRL are intent on ensuring that all of the current 17 teams play at least one game in Las Vegas over the five years, which would mean that eight sides will already be crossed off the list for 2026.

The Tigers are one of the nine remaining clubs, with the Melbourne Storm, St George Illawarra Dragons, Canterbury Bulldogs and North Queensland Cowboys previously showing their interest in taking a game to Las Vegas, but weren’t selected for 2025.

After Manly Sea Eagles, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos made the trip for the first edition last year, the Penrith Panthers, Cronulla Sharks, New Zealand Warriors and Canberra Raiders will head up this year’s extravaganza.

Those four sides will be joined by the Warrington Wolves and Wigan Wolves from Super Super League, as well as the Australia Jillaroos and England Women’s team who will play a test match.