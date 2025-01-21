Ex-Wests Tigers hero Robbie Farah was involved in negotiations to buy UK club

FORMER Wests Tigers hero Robbie Farah has revealed that he was involved in negotiations to buy the London Broncos.

Along with former Tigers boss Lee Hagipantelis, businessman Jai Ayoub and others, Farah looked into the possibility of taking over the running of the British club, according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports.

“It all came about through (Broncos official) Tony Rea who I’ve known for years,” Farah told Wide World of Sports.

“He floated the idea to us and we looked into it but it didn’t quite stack up, even though the potential is there.”

The future of the Broncos has been well-documented following the exit of former owner David Hughes, who had bankrolled the capital club for over two decades.

Since then, NRL side Brisbane Broncos have been linked with a sensational takeover, brokered by Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington.

However, the Broncos rubbished the reports in The Daily Telegraph earlier this week.

“I’m aware of interest from English clubs seeking investment from their Australian counterparts,” Brisbane Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy said.

“But to be clear, ownership of a UK club is not something the Brisbane Broncos are considering right now.”

Brisbane Broncos chairman Karl Morris furthered Donaghy’s comments, telling The Daily Telegraph: “It’s the first I’ve heard of it.

“I understand there are people (linked to the Super League) in Australia.

“There is zero interest from us in an international football franchise.”

Hetherington, meanwhile, is currently in Australia looking for potential investors into the London club.

The former Sheffield Eagles founder said in a media release: “I am currently on a family holiday in Australia but have also been able to use my time over here to meet with potential investors and I am confident of a successful outcome for London Broncos.

“I remain committed to Leeds Rhinos as Chief Executive and thank Paul Caddick for his support.”