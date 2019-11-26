New deal for Centurion Ridyard

Leigh Centurions have revealed that Martyn Ridyard has re-signed with the club for the 2020 Betfred Championship season, which will also be his Testimonial year.

Last season, Ridyard became only the third player in history to score 2,000 points for Leigh, emulating legends John Woods and the late Jimmy Ledgard. He’s scored 2,008 points for Leigh in 250 games, which includes 80 tries.

The 33-year-old returned last year after a season at Featherstone Rovers and played 28 times as the Centurions secured a top-five finish, passing a century of goals for the sixth season in his career.

Always a popular player with the fans, Ridyard said he was delighted to be extending his stay with Leigh.

“I’m happy to get the deal done and looking forward to a big year with the lads,” said Ridyard.

“It will be good to work with the new players because I think John Duffy has put together a really competitive squad with the likes of Ben Hellewell and Danny Addy arriving.

“I am grateful to have my Testimonial granted by the RFL and the club and I hope it’s a big year for me.”

After coming through the ranks at Leigh Miners Rangers, Ridyard turned professional with his hometown club in 2009 earning #HN1314 after making his debut in the first official game at Leigh Sports Village against London Skolars. His fourth-minute try registered the first points at the stadium and set up Leigh for a resounding 74-6 win.

He quickly became a regular and after helping the club to Northern Rail Cup success in both 2011 and 2013 was a key member of the squad which achieved promotion to Super League in 2016.

Leigh Centurions head coach John Duffy said: “It was great for the club when Martyn came back last year, especially as a Leigh lad. I coached him for a season at Featherstone so was pleased to have him back onboard.

“I’m really pleased he’s staying with us and we need to make sure we get him fit. We need to look after him and make sure he’s raring to go by the start of the season.

“As a Leigh lad, he knows where he needs to improve on last year and it will be a big year for him as it’s also his Testimonial season. I’m sure the supporters and everybody involved in the club will back his events next year and make it a year to remember for both Martyn and the club.”