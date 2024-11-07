New football stadium under ‘serious consideration’ to host rugby league Ashes game between England and Australia

THERE is set to be a new football stadium that is under ‘serious consideration’ to host a rugby league Ashes game between England and Australia next year.

With positive talks taking place between the two nations as Australia look to tour the UK in 2025 rather than England making the trip Down Under, talks have progressed to contemplate which stadiums may host one of the three games that will grace UK turf next year.

Of course, the usual suspects such as Leeds United’s Elland Road and Manchester United’s Old Trafford have all come into the chat, but now the Daily Mail is reporting that Everton’s new football venue – which is yet to have been finished’ is under ‘serious consideration’ to host one of the fixtures.

Built on the River Mersey at Bramley-Moore Dock, the Everton Stadium will hold just under 53,000 spectators which, on first glance, may well be quite ambitious with regards to aims to fill it.

The Daily Mail has also reported that one Ashes fixture will be hosted in London – with Wembley Stadium the favourite – one in Yorkshire with Leeds and Hull set to battle it out and then one in the north west.

The stadium will hopefully be finalised by the end of this year so Everton can move into their permanent home for next season.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast