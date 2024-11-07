Ex-Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson lands shock new coaching role

FORMER Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson has landed a shock new coaching role, months after his departure from the Super League club.

Watson, who was sacked in July this year after a run of disappointing results, has joined American rugby union side Seattle Seawolves as assistant coach.

The former halfback’s coaching pedigree saw him steer Salford Red Devils to the 2019 Super League Grand Final against St Helens and the 2020 Challenge Cup Final against Leeds.

Watson had been in charge of Huddersfield since 2021 and steered the Giants to the Challenge Cup Final in 2022, where they narrowly went down to Wigan Warriors.

Upon his appointment, Watson said: “Moving from rugby league to rugby union is a very interesting and significant challenge, but after speaking to Allen (Allen Clarke, Seattle’s coach) about the club, staff, players, and the Major League Rugby, I felt it was an opportunity and experience I couldn’t miss.

“I’m very excited to join such an ambitious and quality organization in the Seattle Seawolves.”

Meanwhile, head coach Allen Clarke said: “It’s wonderful to welcome Ian as Assistant Coach, with responsibility for our backs and team defense. It’s clear from working with him this week in the UK that he’s a quality coach.

“I’m excited for the impact he’ll have with the team. We welcome Ian, his wife Samantha, and daughters Phoebe and Scarlet to the Seawolves Family.”

