New Hull KR signing Corey Hall reflects on shock Wakefield Trinity exit

WAKEFIELD TRINITY and Hull KR completed a shock Super League swap deal yesterday evening.

With Corey Hall joining Willie Peters’ side and Will Dagger making the move to sign for Mark Applegarth’s side, a number of people were taken aback.

Of course, Trinity need a fullback with Max Jowitt out for three months, but Hall is one of Wakefield’s brightest young talents with the potential to make it all the way to England internationals one day.

Now, Hall has reflected on his exit out of Belle Vue with a statement on social media, stating: “Don’t know where to start but just wanted to say a massive thanks to Wakefield for giving me the opportunity to play rugby and also the fans that have supported me along the way and the coaches who have invested time into me.

“I totally understand the difficult decision made and wish nothing but success for the club.

“With a new venture coming up I can’t wait to get stuck in and amongst it at KR and give my all to the club.”

Hall isn’t the only one excited about his move to KR, with head coach Willie Peters and chief executive Paul Lakin expressing their delight at the move.

“We’re delighted for Corey Hall to join us at Hull KR, he’s a talented player for the future and definitely a Super League centre people will get to know more about in years to come,” Peters said.

“He’s in the early stages of his development, but we’re looking forward to working with him over the next two and a half years.”

Hull KR Chief Executive, Paul Lakin added: “We wish Will (Dagger) the very best in his move to Wakefield, he’s our longest serving player and has been an absolute pleasure to get to know. This is an opportunity for Will to play regular first team rugby in Super League and further his career.

“Corey (Hall) is a player we’ve been keen on for some period of time, he’s still only 20 and has already played 31 SL games. We are delighted to have finally secured his signature.”