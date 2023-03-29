Warrington Wolves chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick issues fiery riposte to potential George Williams targeting by Wests Tigers

WARRINGTON WOLVES chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick has issued a fiery riposte to any claims that star halfback George Williams could potentially be targeted by the Wests Tigers for 2024 and beyond.

The Tigers have suffered in the halfback department for a number of years with the much-maligned Luke Brooks off-contract at the end of the 2023 season.

The Daily Telegraph had reported that Williams, who has started the 2023 season off like a house on fire with Warrington, could potentially be a target for next season.

However, Fitzpatrick has issued a clear ‘hands-off’ warning to any potential suitors, even declaring that the club are in discussions with Williams about extending his current deal which ends at the end of 2024.

“He is signed with us until the end of 2024 and we are actually in discussions about an extension,” Fitzpatrick told The Mole at the Wide World of Sports.

“We rate George very highly and no way will he be leaving us any time soon.”

Where Wests will go now remains to be seen, but Fitzpatrick and the Wolves will be determined to keep their livewire playmaker for as many years as possible.