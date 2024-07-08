New Hull KR signing facing big ban following high shot in Sydney Roosters’ win over St George Illawarra Dragons

NEW Hull KR signing Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is facing big ban following a high shot in Sydney Roosters’ win over St George Illawarra Dragons at the weekend.

The Roosters eventually ran out 42-12 winners against Shane Flanagan’s side, but the Sydney club will be without their main enforcer for around a month, if he is found guilty.

The front rower has been charged by the match review committee for dangerous contact and faces up to four matches on the sideline for a high shot on Max Feagai in the clash on Sunday.

Waerea-Hargreaves was sent to the sin bin for the tackle in his 307th game for the club.

He will get three matches with an early guilty plea but could be hit with a four-game ban if he is found guilty at the judiciary.

