New Leigh Leopards signing compared to Bevan French and Jai Field as Adrian Lam explains long chase for Super League recruit

NEW Leigh Leopards signing David Armstrong has been compared to Wigan Warriors’ star pair Bevan French and Jai Field.

Leigh head coach Adrian Lam has revealed that he has been chasing current Newcastle Knights star Armstrong for almost two years – and now he has got his man.

With that in mind, Lam has explained why Leopards fans should be extremely excited.

“He’s a player we have had an eye on for 18 months because he is contracted there we had to wait until he is off contract for further negotiations,” Lam said.

“Obviously we tried to get him to play here because he was behind two or three players there. The key for a coach is to identify talent regardless of what competition they are from and we do that reasonably well here.

“He will set Super League alight on the similar path to Bevan French and Jai Field with a similar style of play. He is here for three years plus, he is only very young. He can learn as a young player and hopefully we can take him to the next level.

“For Leigh fans, he’s got speed like no other, he’s incredibly quick and has got that try-scoring nous where he will turn up out of nowhere.

“He is very tough defensively with a good body shape and we will suit the way we play as a team.”

