Teams confirmed for 2025 Las Vegas showdown as international fixture also set to take place

THE four NRL teams to compete in Las Vegas next year have now been confirmed, with an international fixture also in the pipeline.

The New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers, Cronulla Sharks and Canberra Raiders will all be venturing to the other side of the world in early 2025, with dates set to be confirmed later this week, according to the AAP.

The two fixtures will again be played at the 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium, home to American Football side Las Vegas Raiders.

More than 40,000 people attended the double-header in Las Vegas in 2024, with Manly Sea Eagles, Brisbane Broncos, Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs taking part in this year’s extravaganza.

Over 15,000 of those supporters came from Australia, with the appetite for continued North American exposure increasing with every passing week.

Alongside the double-header for 2025, a match involving Super League teams is also expected, as Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves look the most likely clubs to make the journey.

As well as a Super League clash, an international women’s fixture featuring Australia and England is being talked about as part of an expanded Las Vegas experiment.

