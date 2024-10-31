New owner reveals advantages Featherstone Rovers have over rivals as he addresses historical debt situation

NEW Featherstone Rovers owner Paddy Handley has spoken about the advantages that the West Yorkshire club has over its rivals, whilst also addressing the historical debt lingering over the club.

Handley, who was announced as Rovers’ chairman back in August to take over from Mark Campbell, is determined to put his own stamp on the club.

And, in a four-part interview with Rovers TV Handley, who had spells at Featherstone, Leeds and York as a player, outlined just what advantages Rovers have over their rivals.

“I see lots of potential in Featherstone Rovers,” Handley told Rovers TV.

“It’s not just the opportunities that Featherstone has, it’s more the opportunities our rivals don’t have.

“We are sat on 22 acres of land which we are still yet to decide how that will be developed. In one ear, we’ve got development and in the other we have got returning this land and making it work for the community which is something I’m championing.

“We have got that element that other clubs don’t have and we own our own stadium which is exciting in itself. We don’t have to join a queue to play games or host events.

“It’s probably fair to say, and I am in the building trade, that there are areas of the stadium which could be done with improving with work on the old terracing in the plan.

“The chances for this club are almost endless. It’s a rugby league town and we are able to draw on that support from the fans.”

Handley also addressed the historical debt issue still lingering over the club.

“There is historical debut and those debts are being managed. It’s not being the easiest of jobs for Martin Vickers (chief executive) but there are payment plans in place for the big headliners so they are all satisfied.

“We have some smaller historical debt but some of those are friends of the club. They are not banging on the door, wanting to pull the shutters down on the club.

“Those debts will be settled once we are fully up and running.”

