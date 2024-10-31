Every Super League player still out of contract and without a club confirmed for 2025

THE 2024 Super League season may be over, but that doesn’t mean that all rugby league players are sorted for the 2025 season.

29 players that were given a Super League shirt in 2024 are still without a club – or yet to have been confirmed to have a club – for next year.

Of course, London Broncos’ squad makes up a large quota of those 28 players given the uncertainty following their relegation from the top flight.

Here are all 29:

Castleford Tigers – 3

Daniel Hindmarsh, Luis Johnson, Samy Kibula

Catalans Dragons – 4

Fouad Yaha, Alrix Da Costa, Reimis Smith, Ben Lam

Huddersfield Giants

None

Hull FC

None

Hull KR

None

Leeds Rhinos

None

Leigh Leopards – 6

Jack Hughes, Ben Nakubuwai, Keanan Brand, Nathan Wilde, Jack Darbyshire, Kavan Rothwell

London Broncos – 13

Alex Walker, Lee Kershaw, Iliess Macani, Jack Campagnolo, Will Lovell, Jordan Williams, Rhys Kennedy, Robbie Storey, Gideon Boafo, Matt Davies, Jensen Monk, Dan Hoyes, Jack Hughes

Salford Red Devils

None

St Helens – 1

Konrad Hurrell

Warrington Wolves – 1

Jake Thewlis

Wigan Warriors

None

