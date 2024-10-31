Every Super League player still out of contract and without a club confirmed for 2025

THE 2024 Super League season may be over, but that doesn’t mean that all rugby league players are sorted for the 2025 season.
29 players that were given a Super League shirt in 2024 are still without a club – or yet to have been confirmed to have a club – for next year.
Of course, London Broncos’ squad makes up a large quota of those 28 players given the uncertainty following their relegation from the top flight.
Here are all 29:
Castleford Tigers – 3
Daniel Hindmarsh, Luis Johnson, Samy Kibula
Catalans Dragons – 4
Fouad Yaha, Alrix Da Costa, Reimis Smith, Ben Lam
Huddersfield Giants
None
Hull FC
None
Hull KR
None
Leeds Rhinos
None
Leigh Leopards – 6
Jack Hughes, Ben Nakubuwai, Keanan Brand, Nathan Wilde, Jack Darbyshire, Kavan Rothwell
London Broncos – 13
Alex Walker, Lee Kershaw, Iliess Macani, Jack Campagnolo, Will Lovell, Jordan Williams, Rhys Kennedy, Robbie Storey, Gideon Boafo, Matt Davies, Jensen Monk, Dan Hoyes, Jack Hughes
Salford Red Devils
None
St Helens – 1
Konrad Hurrell
Warrington Wolves – 1
Jake Thewlis
Wigan Warriors
None
