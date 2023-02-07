New Ryanair flights to Perpignan will not benefit some Yorkshire-based Super League sides

RYANAIR will be flying out bargain basement-priced flights from Leeds-Bradford airport to Perpignan for less than £10 a flight – but it will not benefit all Yorkshire-based Super League sides.

Perpignan airport will be running at what French publication L’Independant has called “full speed” from March 26, with flights from Leeds-Bradford on Thursdays and Sundays.

However, though on first glance this is great news for Yorkshire-based Super League sides, some clubs’ fans will actually not benefit, with the Super League season beginning in mid-February.

On Friday 3 March, Catalans Dragons will host Hull FC and then on Saturday 18, Hull KR – those two dates come before the new line from Leeds-Bradford is opened, meaning Rovers and Black and Whites fans will not be able to take advantage of the offer from Ryanair.

That being said, Rovers fans will be able to take up the offer in September when they head to the south of France once more.

Meanwhile, fans of Castleford Tigers, who will visit on 1 April, and Leeds Rhinos, who head to the Stade Gilbert Brutus in mid-September, will be able to take advantage.

Wakefield Trinity fans will also benefit from Ryanair’s new offer, as they travel to Perpignan on 26 May, with Huddersfield Giants visiting on 8 July.