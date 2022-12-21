New signings take fullback, centre and two halfback shirts for Hull FC as Tony Smith reveals squad for Super League 2023

HULL FC have released their squad numbers for the 2023 Super League season with four new signings taking first-team shirts.

Former Newcastle Knights pair Tex Hoy and Jake Clifford have been awarded 1 and 7 respectively by new head coach Tony Smith whilst Liam Sutcliffe and Jake Trueman will don the 4 and 6 for 2023 respectively also.

Fellow new signing Brad Dwyer will wear the 33 jersey as Brad Fash gets the number 13 shirt.

2023 squad numbers:

1 – Tex Hoy

2 – Adam Swift

3 – Carlos Tuimavave

4 – Liam Sutcliffe

5 – Darnell McIntosh

6 – Jake Trueman

7 – Jake Clifford

8 – Ligi Sao

9 – Danny Houghton

10 – Chris Satae

11 – Andre Savelio

12 – Jordan Lane

13 – Brad Fash

14 – Joe Lovodua

15 – Joe Cator

16 – Kane Evans

17 – Cameron Scott

18 – The Hull FC Faithful

19 – Ben McNamara

20 – Jack Brown

21 – Connor Wynne

22 – Mitieli Vulikjapani

23 – Josh Griffin

24 – Matty Laidlaw

25 – Davy Litten

26 – Harvey Barron

27 – Will Gardiner

28 – Denive Balmforth

29 – Jamie Shaul

30 – Scott Taylor

31 – Nick Staveley

32 – Charlie Severs

33 – Brad Dwyer

34 – Kye Armstrong

35 – Lewis Martin

36 – Manoa Wacokecoke