New signings take fullback, centre and two halfback shirts for Hull FC as Tony Smith reveals squad for Super League 2023

HULL FC have released their squad numbers for the 2023 Super League season with four new signings taking first-team shirts.
Former Newcastle Knights pair Tex Hoy and Jake Clifford have been awarded 1 and 7 respectively by new head coach Tony Smith whilst Liam Sutcliffe and Jake Trueman will don the 4 and 6 for 2023 respectively also.
Fellow new signing Brad Dwyer will wear the 33 jersey as Brad Fash gets the number 13 shirt.
2023 squad numbers:
1 – Tex Hoy
2 – Adam Swift
3 – Carlos Tuimavave
4 – Liam Sutcliffe
5 – Darnell McIntosh
6 – Jake Trueman
7 – Jake Clifford
8 – Ligi Sao
9 – Danny Houghton
10 – Chris Satae
11 – Andre Savelio
12 – Jordan Lane
13 – Brad Fash
14 – Joe Lovodua
15 – Joe Cator
16 – Kane Evans
17 – Cameron Scott
18 – The Hull FC Faithful
19 – Ben McNamara
20 – Jack Brown
21 – Connor Wynne
22 – Mitieli Vulikjapani
23 – Josh Griffin
24 – Matty Laidlaw
25 – Davy Litten
26 – Harvey Barron
27 – Will Gardiner
28 – Denive Balmforth
29 – Jamie Shaul
30 – Scott Taylor
31 – Nick Staveley
32 – Charlie Severs
33 – Brad Dwyer
34 – Kye Armstrong
35 – Lewis Martin
36 – Manoa Wacokecoke